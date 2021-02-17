Left Menu

COVID-19: 29,071 more vaccinated in Maha; 7,065 get 2nd dose

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 23:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 29,071 beneficiaries,most of them frontline workers, received the first dose ofCOVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra on Wednesday, while 7,065health professionals were administered the second dose, thestate government said.

With this, 7,77,506 people have received vaccine dosesin the state since January 16, when the inoculation driveagainst COVID-19 was launched in Maharashtra along with therest of the country, an official statement said.

Out of the 29,071 beneficiaries, 21,112 werefrontline workers and 7,959 healthcare workers,'' it said.

Though Mumbai has inoculated 91,451 healthcare workerswith the first dose, the city saw only 649 people turning uptill Wednesday to receive the second shot (which is beinggiven since Feb 15), the statement said.

In the second dose drive, Thane has taken the leadwith 1,536 persons receiving the jab there so far followed by1,186 in Nagpur, it added.

