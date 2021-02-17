Left Menu

Key updates on new molecular assays for diagnosis of TB and drug resistance

Diagnosis of TB and drug-resistant TB remains a challenge with a third of people with TB and more than half of people with drug-resistant TB not receiving a quality diagnosis and care globally.

WHO | Updated: 17-02-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 23:37 IST
Key updates on new molecular assays for diagnosis of TB and drug resistance
To address this challenge, WHO convened a meeting of a Guideline Development Group in December 2020, to update WHO policies on molecular assays used for the diagnosis of TB and drug resistance. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHOUganda)

Significant advances to the diagnosis of tuberculosis (TB) and drug resistance in adults, adolescents and children are expected, following key updates on new molecular assays, announced by the World Health Organization (WHO) in a Rapid Communication released today.

Diagnosis of TB and drug-resistant TB remains a challenge with a third of people with TB and more than half of people with drug-resistant TB not receiving a quality diagnosis and care globally. To address this challenge, WHO convened a meeting of a Guideline Development Group in December 2020, to update WHO policies on molecular assays used for the diagnosis of TB and drug resistance.

Highlights from the evidence reviewed and presented in the Rapid Communication show high diagnostic accuracy for 3 new classes of technologies:

Moderate complexity automated Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs), for detection of TB and resistance to rifampicin and isoniazid;

Low complexity automated NAATs for the detection of resistance to isoniazid and second-line anti-TB agents;

High complexity hybridization-based NAATs for the detection of resistance to pyrazinamide.

The Rapid Communication has been released in advance of updated WHO guidelines expected later in 2021, to inform national TB programmes and other stakeholders about these new developments for the diagnosis of TB and drug resistance in order to allow for rapid transition and planning at country level.

"The diagnostic options for people with TB and drug-resistant TB are increasing thanks to the engagement of manufacturers and to research that is generating new evidence. Ensuring that everyone can obtain a rapid and accurate diagnosis, followed by treatment according to the latest WHO guidelines, will save lives and reduce suffering" said Dr Tereza Kasaeva, Director of the WHO Global TB Programme. "We ask for renewed political commitment and stakeholder support in ensuring these updates are rapidly implemented."

TRENDING

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Adityanath calls on Guv Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Governor Anandiben Patel here on Wednesday, a day before the joint sitting of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget session.The chief minister met the governor at the Raj...

Bengal to witness clash of titans as Mamata and Amit Shah to address rallies in same district Thursday

A head-to-head political battlewill play out on Thursday in Kolkatas neighbouring South 24Parganas district where Home Minister Amit Shah and WestBengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are scheduled to addressrallies separated by some distan...

India, China cannot have 'normal' relationship if there is 'transgression' in border areas: Shringla

Indias relationship with China is complex and the two neighbours cannot have a normal bilateral relationship if there is transgression in the border areas, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said here on Wednesday.Addressing a meeting...

Central European leaders urge for faster vaccine deliveries

Central European leaders on Wednesday pushed for speedier deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from every reliable manufacturer to speed up inoculations which they said is the way to conquer the pandemic and jump-start Europes economic recovery....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021