Thailand reports 150 new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 18-02-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 10:11 IST
Thailand reports 150 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reported 150 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Thursday, its COVID-19 taskforce said.

The new infections took the overall total to 25,111 cases while fatalities remained at 82.

