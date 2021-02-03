Left Menu

Thailand's Phuket plans private vaccination drive, aims for October reopening

At least 10 Phuket industry associations including hotel, tourism and chambers of commerce have agreed to pool resources to procure vaccines and inoculate at least 70% of the island to create sufficient immunity by Oct. 1 to receive tourists. Phuket's population is at least 400,000 and the private vaccination drive would cover most adults before a nationwide government immunisation programme for the public starts in June.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:04 IST
Thailand's Phuket plans private vaccination drive, aims for October reopening
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand's resort island of Phuket is planning private coronavirus vaccinations for 250,000 residents in the hope the government will allow it to fully reopen to foreign tourists by October and save its battered economy, industry officials said. "The people of Phuket are losing hope," Phuket Tourism Association President, Bhummikitti Ruktaengam said, adding that the island's economy was at its lowest point in recent history.

About 10.5 million of the nearly 40 million foreign visitors to Thailand in 2019 visited Phuket. The Southeast Asian nation had only 6.7 million arrivals nationwide last year due to its coronavirus border closures.

Foreign tourism revenue in Phuket dropped 78% to 87.5 million baht ($2.92 million) in 2020 with 2.1 million arrivals. At least 10 Phuket industry associations including hotel, tourism and chambers of commerce have agreed to pool resources to procure vaccines and inoculate at least 70% of the island to create sufficient immunity by Oct. 1 to receive tourists.

Phuket's population is at least 400,000 and the private vaccination drive would cover most adults before a nationwide government immunisation programme for the public starts in June. "We are in talks with three major hospital networks to procure AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines," Bhummikitti said, declining to provide details.

He also argued foreign tourists vaccinated abroad should not have to undergo quarantine. "They have immunity, we will have immunity," he said. "We talk to each other through masks. The logic works."

Others in Thailand agreed. Quarantine should be relaxed or eliminated for vaccinated foreigners, chief strategy officer hotel operator Minor International Pcl, Chaiyapat Paitoon told a panel discussion.

Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn, said a "vaccine passport" was being discussed by the country's coronavirus taskforce. Thailand, which has recorded 21,249 coronavirus infections and 79 fatalities, will largely use 61 million locally made doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for its immunisation drive and will use a limited number of imported ones in the early stages.

($1 = 30.0000 baht)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong should tell banks to ignore US sanctions or leave, says pro-Beijing lawmaker

An outspoken, pro-Beijing Hong Kong lawmaker said on Wednesday that the financial hubs banking regulator should require banks operating in the city to either ignore U.S. sanctions or leave the territory, public broadcaster RTHK reported. Th...

India does not agree with USTR's report on ecommerce tax: Commerce Secy

India does not agree with the United States Trade Representative USTR report that the countrys two per cent equalisation levy on foreign e-commerce firms discriminates against American companies, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said on Wed...

Czech court opens way for smaller parties before October election

The Czech Republics Constitutional Court on Wednesday cancelled parts of the countrys election laws that favoured bigger political parties, leaving lawmakers scrambling to agree amendments before a planned parliamentary election in October....

Ghulam Nabi Azad demands strict action against those involved in Red Fort violence

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday demanded that strict action should be taken against those involved in violence at Red Fort on January 26 during the farmers tractor rally against new farm laws. Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Azad sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021