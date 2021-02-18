Left Menu

India third on list of countries with highest cumulative vaccination numbers: Health ministry

From 1.89 per cent on February 1, it has dropped to 1.69 per cent on Thursday, it said.A total of 94,22,228 vaccine doses have been given to beneficiaries through 1,99,305 sessions till 8 am on February 18, as per the provisional report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 12:14 IST
India third on list of countries with highest cumulative vaccination numbers: Health ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India is third globally, after the US and the UK, in the highest cumulative vaccination numbers, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. Till 8 am on Thursday, the cumulative vaccination coverage of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) against COVID-19 in the country has crossed 94 lakh, the ministry said.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has also seen a constant decline in the last seven days. From 1.89 percent on February 1, it has dropped to 1.69 percent on Thursday, it said.

A total of 94,22,228 vaccine doses have been given to beneficiaries through 1,99,305 sessions till 8 am on February 18, as per the provisional report. These include 61,96,641 HCWs (first dose), 3,69,167 HCWs (second dose) and 28,56,420 FLWs (first dose). The administration of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started on February 13 for those beneficiaries who had completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose.

The vaccination of the FLWs started on February 2. As of day 33 (February 18) of the vaccination drive, a total of 4,22,998 vaccine doses were given across 7,932 sessions. Of which, 3,30,208 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 92,790 received the second dose.

The ministry said 58.20 percent of those who have received the second dose are concentrated in seven states while Karnataka alone accounts for 14.74 percent (54,397 doses). India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1.06 crore (1,06,56,845) on Thursday, the ministry said. ''Rising recoveries along with contained daily deaths have ensured a sustained fall in the COVID-19 active caseload,'' the ministry underlined. India's present active cases (1,37,342) constitute just 1.25 percent of the total infections with 11,987 patients having recuperated in a span of 24 hours, it said. The distribution of new cases depicts a positive picture. Only two states have registered more than 1,000 new cases during the period, it said.

Sixteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, it said.

These are Delhi, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Ladakh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Arunachal Pradesh. In a span of 24 hours, only one state has recorded more than 20 deaths, the ministry said.

Kerala and Maharashtra account for 75 percent of the new cases, 72 percent of new recovered cases and 55 percent of new deaths, it said.

According to the ministry, 85.14 percent of the new recovered cases are concentrated in six states.

At 4,932, Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries while 3,853 people recovered in Maharashtra followed by Karnataka (537). A total 12,881 new daily cases have been recorded in a span of 24 hours. The ministry said 86.61 percent of the new cases are from six states.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 4,892 followed by Maharashtra (4,787), while Tamil Nadu reported 454 new cases.

Meanwhile, 101 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, officials said, adding that five States account for 76.24 percent of the new deaths, it said.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (40) followed by Kerala (16) and Punjab (10), it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Australia's news revenue-sharing law behind battle with Big Tech

Facebook Inc has blocked Australian users from sharing and viewing news content on its popular social media platform, escalating a dispute with the government overpaying media publishers for content.While Big Tech and media outlets have bat...

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon deployed secret strategy to dodge India's regulators, documents show

Amazon has for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its India platform, publicly misrepresented its ties with the sellers and used them to circumvent increasingly tough foreign investment rules that affect e-com...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

White House officials said Johnson Johnson has only a few million COVID-19 vaccine doses in stock even as likely U.S. approval nears, while EU officials said Pfizers vaccine supply to the bloc was about 10 million doses short of plan.DEATH...

Japan Olympics Minister Hashimoto to accept job as head of Tokyo 2020

Japans Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto, a woman who has competed in seven Olympic Games, said on Thursday she had resigned from cabinet in preparation for becoming the next Tokyo 2020 president after the previous chief quit due to sexist ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021