Malaysia reports new daily high of 25 coronavirus deaths

Malaysia reports new daily high of 25 coronavirus deathsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 18-02-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 15:53 IST
Malaysia on Thursday reported a new daily high of 25 coronavirus deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,030.
The health ministry also reported 2,712 new coronavirus infections, bringing the cumulative total to nearly 275,000 cases.
