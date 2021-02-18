Left Menu

Malaysia reports new daily high of 25 coronavirus deaths

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 18-02-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 15:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Malaysia on Thursday reported a new daily high of 25 coronavirus deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,030.

The health ministry also reported 2,712 new coronavirus infections, bringing the cumulative total to nearly 275,000 cases.

