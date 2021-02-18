Italy reports 347 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 13,762 new cases

Italy reported 347 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 369 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,762 from 12,074 the day before.

Some 288,458 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 294,411, the health ministry said.

