Mexico says Russia confirms first Sputnik V shipment at weekend

Mexico says Russia confirms first Sputnik V shipment at weekendReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:37 IST
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday he had spoken to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, who confirmed to him that Mexico would be sent its first shipment of Sputnik V vaccines against COVID-19 this weekend.
Ebrard made the announcement on Twitter.
