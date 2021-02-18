Left Menu

Thawar Chand Gehlot lays foundation stone of hostel in Mumbai's institute for specially abled

Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the hostel building of Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:59 IST
Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the hostel building of Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities in Mumbai. Gehlot said: "We have identified 219 hospitals in the country to give medical treatment to speech and hearing disabilities students. With this initiative, many students have now started listening and speaking."

"The cochlear implant is quite expensive surgery. The central government has given Rs 6 lakh as a subsidy for this surgery. Through various schemes, our government has been serving the 'divyangjan'," said the Union Minister. "We have organised 9,500 camps across the country. 1,100 crore instruments have been provided to divyangajan. In the field of sports also, many 'divyangjan' have won medals. As a result, we have won many medals in para Olympic medals. We have been focusing on this so that they can make their career in sports," said Gehlot.

BJP leader and Local MLA Ashish Shelar were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

