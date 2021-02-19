Serbia gives more than a million vaccine doses
The state RTS television on Friday said that government data show that a total of 1,074,571 jabs were given including both the first and second doses as the vaccination continues.The report says that Serbia is the sixth country globally by the number of administered vaccines and the second in Europe.PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:52 IST
Serbia has administered more than a million doses of vaccines against the new coronavirus which puts the Balkan country among the top countries in Europe when it comes to inoculation.
Most Serbian citizens have received China's Sinopharm vaccines, followed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Russia's Sputnik V Serbia's populist government has close relations with both China and Russia, while formally seeking European Union membership. The state RTS television on Friday said that government data show that a total of 1,074,571 jabs were given — including both the first and second doses — as the vaccination continues.
The report says that Serbia is the sixth country globally by the number of administered vaccines and the second in Europe. In the Balkan region, Serbia leads the way in vaccination per capita while trailing Romania in the number of administered doses, RTS says.
