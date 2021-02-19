Left Menu

Italy reports 348 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 15,479 new cases

Italy reported 348 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 347 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 15,479 from 13,762 the day before.

Italy reported 348 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 347 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 15,479 from 13,762 the day before. Some 297,128 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 288,458, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 95,235 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.78 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 17,831 on Friday, down from 17,963 a day earlier.

There were 151 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 177 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients rose slightly to 2,059 from a previous 2,045. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

