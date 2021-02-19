Left Menu

UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week

Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, is likely to remain in hospital until next week, a royal source said on Friday, adding that doctors were acting out of an abundance of caution and the duke remains in good spirits. Queen Elizabeth's 99-year-old husband was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after feeling ill with an ailment that is not related to COVID-19.

Queen Elizabeth's 99-year-old husband was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after feeling ill with an ailment that is not related to COVID-19. "Following consultation with his doctor The Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week," the source said.

"As we have said previously the doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits." Both Philip and the queen received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in January

