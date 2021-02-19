Five new COVID-19 cases in Noida

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded five fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,469, official data showed.

The number of active cases in the district came down to 62 from 63 on Thursday, according to the data released by the state health department.

Six more patients were discharged during the period, taking the overall recoveries to 25,316 -- the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients remained unchanged at 99.39 per cent, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 2,521 from 2,574 on Thursday. The overall recoveries reached 5,91,359 and the death toll 8,712, it stated.

