France reports 24,116 new COVID-19 cases

France reports 24,116 new COVID-19 casesReuters | Paris | Updated: 20-02-2021 02:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 02:00 IST
France reported 24,116 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to data published by its health ministry.
Another 328 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in hospitals over the past day, according to the new data, taking the nationwide death toll since the start of the pandemic to 83,964.
Also Read: France reports 19,175 daily coronavirus infections
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France