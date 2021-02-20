France reports 24,116 new COVID-19 cases

France reported 24,116 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to data published by its health ministry.

Another 328 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in hospitals over the past day, according to the new data, taking the nationwide death toll since the start of the pandemic to 83,964.

