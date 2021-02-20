Left Menu

AIIMS chief calls for PPP for large-scale rollout of COVID-19 vaccination programme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 15:49 IST
AIIMS chief calls for PPP for large-scale rollout of COVID-19 vaccination programme
AIIMS New Delhi Image Credit: ANI

Terming the recent drop in COVID-19 cases in the country as a ''small window of opportunity'', AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Saturday called for a public-private partnership (PPP) for the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination programme at a large scale.

Speaking at an AIMA event here, Guleria said the vaccine is the only weapon available to gain immunity and help reduce the mortality rate due to infectious disease.

He noted that there was a need to put healthcare at the centre stage and not consider it only as a service sector.

''As far as vaccination is concerned there is still a lot to do and I think there has to be more private-public partnership,'' the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director said.

There is a need to gradually start opening up in order to cover a large number of people, he noted.

''Vaccinating health care workers and front line workers is probably the easy part as far as Phase 1 is concerned as you know who needs to be vaccinated. The number is not that large. ''Once you start the process to vaccinate 27 crore individuals, in that scenario we must have a robust programme in place where you have the list of people to be vaccinated,'' Guleria said.

He further said: ''We need to develop a mechanism where public and private sector actually start rolling out the vaccine at a large scale.'' Guleria noted that there is an urgency to roll out the vaccine to a large number of people as there were dosages available due to some level of hesitancy in the healthcare and frontline workers.

''I personally feel we have a window of opportunity available now because our cases are down, but this window can change anytime as we have seen in various parts of the world, especially with new variants coming up from different countries.

''So we should not lose this moment and try to vaccinate a large number of our citizens which will be able to provide some level of protection as far as COVID-19 is concerned,'' he said.

He added that the country still doesn't have an effective antiviral drug so the only weapon that can be actually utilised is the vaccine.

''We have this small window before things may worsen and therefore we should take whatever vaccine we get and immunise ourselves so that we are able to decrease mortality and really have another spike in cases in the country,'' Guleria emphasised.

He noted that there has been a lot of learning from the pandemic and there should be more emphasis on becoming self-reliant in the healthcare sector.

''What we realised during the initial days of a pandemic is that you have to do with stuff which is available in your own country. We had a shortage of PPEs, N95 masks and even ventilators because they were not available in the country. Even diagnostics became a challenge. So we have to become self-reliant in many ways and we have to put health at the centre stage,'' he noted.

Guleria said that health is an important factor as it affects all areas including the economy and livelihood.

Rather than looking at it only as a service sector, ''healthcare should be looked like the centre which could be easily used to push the economy'', he said.

He added that the country should not only aspire to become a medical research hub but also the patient care hub for the world. ''I think India has the capacity to do that,'' he said.

Earlier, speaking at the event, Apollo Hospitals vice-chairperson Preetha Reddy lauded the government efforts in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. She said the country has shown the way to the entire world in dealing with infectious disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NITI Aayog meet: MP CM talks about steps taken for agri sector

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday told Prime Minister NarendraModi that the agricultural scenario of the state has beentransformed through floriculture, horticulture and bee-farming, a government official said.S...

Tennis-Canada's Andreescu injured again after 15-month layoff

Bianca Andreescus return to the tennis circuit after a 15-month injury layoff was short-lived as organisers said on Saturday that the 2019 U.S. Open champion had pulled out of next weeks Adelaide International with a left leg problem. The o...

Sudan and Ethiopia trade accusations in escalating border conflict

Sudan on Saturday accused Ethiopia of an unforgivable insult in its sharpest statement since a decades-old border dispute flared late last year. Clashes erupted between Sudanese and Ethiopian forces over Al-Fashqa, an area of fertile land s...

HostGator vs DreamHost 2021:Which web host is the best?

Disclosure This content is reader-supported, which means if you click on some of our links that we may earn a commission.Whether you already own a website or are just getting started online, you must choose a reliable web hosting provider t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021