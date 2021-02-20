COVID-19: 37k vaccinated in Maha on Sat, tally nears 9 lakh

A total of 37,030 people were onSaturday vaccinated against COVID-19 in the drive underwayacross Maharashtra, taking the total tally of inoculations to8,97,413, an official said.

Of the 37,030 who got the vaccine shots, 24,534received the first dose while 12,496 got the second one, headded.

''Of those who got the first dose, 11,050 were healthcare workers while 13,484 were frontline staff. So far, wehave given the first dose to 6,08,829 people and the seconddose to 40,241,'' the official informed.

