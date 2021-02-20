Italy reports 251 coronavirus deaths, 14,931 new cases - health ministry

Italy reported 251 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 353 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 14,931 from 15,479 the day before.

Some 306,078 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 297,128, the ministry said.

Advertisement

Also Read: Rugby-We must look to future, says coach Smith on inexperienced Italy team

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)