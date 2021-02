COVID infections dropped 95.8% after both Pfizer shots - Israeli Health Ministry

The rate of COVID-19 infections dropped 95.8% among people who received both shots of Pfizer's vaccine, Israel's Health Ministry said on Saturday. The vaccine was also 98% effective in preventing infections that caused fever or breathing problems and 98.9% effective in preventing hospitalizations and death, the ministry said.

The findings were based on data collected nationally through Feb. 13 from Israelis who had received their second shot at least two weeks previously. According to the Health Ministry's website, about 1.7 million people had been administered a second shot by Jan. 30, making them eligible to be included. Previous reports from individual health care providers also showed positive results, spurring Israel to remove restrictions on the economy after weeks of lockdown. On Sunday, schools and many stores will be allowed to reopen.

The Health Ministry has also rolled out a "Green Pass" app, linked to personal medical files, which people who have been fully inoculated or deemed immune after recovering from COVID-19 can show to stay at hotels or attend cultural or sporting events.

