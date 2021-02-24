Malaysia begins vaccinations, PM gets 1st shot

Left Menu

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 24-02-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 15:59 IST
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin received Malaysia's first COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday at the start of its inoculation campaign. “I did not feel anything at all. It was all over before I realised, just like a normal injection. Don't worry, come forward anytime,” he said at a ceremony broadcast live. Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah was also among the first to be vaccinated. Malaysia, which has signed deals with several vaccine suppliers including Pfizer and AstroZeneca, aims to vaccinate up to 80 per cent of its 32 million people by next year. More than half a million health care and front-line workers will be given priority in the first phase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

