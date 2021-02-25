Left Menu

Syria: Economic decline, rising hunger and surging humanitarian needs

Syria’s fragile economy has “suffered multiple shocks” over the past 18 months, with its currency plummeting and joblessness swelling as people struggle to cover their basic needs, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told the Security Council on Thursday.

UN News | Updated: 26-02-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:19 IST
Syria: Economic decline, rising hunger and surging humanitarian needs
The UN official told the Council that average household expenses now exceed income by an estimated 20 per cent, leaving millions to resort to “desperate measures” to survive. Image Credit: Twitter(@OCHA_Syria)

Citing "disturbing new food security data" published by the World Food Programme (WFP), Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock stated that some 60 per cent of the population "do not have regular access to enough safe and nutritious food".

"The increase may be shocking, but it cannot be said to be surprising", he said via video link.

'Desperate measures'

The UN official told the Council that average household expenses now exceed income by an estimated 20 per cent, leaving millions to resort to "desperate measures" to survive.

More than 70 per cent of Syrians say they have taken on new debt, and are forced to sell assets and livestock. Meanwhile, parents are eating less so they can feed their children, who are now working instead of studying.

"Those who have run out of options are simply going hungry", he spelt out, flagging that more than half a million under-fives are suffering from the effects of stunting.

Looking north

While these problems are visible in many parts of the country, Mr Lowcock drew attention to the northwest and northeast, where nutrition data show that up to one in three children in some areas suffers from the irreversible development and learning impacts of stunting.

"A doctor at a paediatrics hospital told me that of his 80 in-patient beds, half are occupied by malnourished children", five of whom had died due to their condition, he said.

Meanwhile, malnutrition has become so normal that parents cannot spot the signs in their own children, another doctor told the relief chief.

Cross-border assistance

Some physicians shared their concerns that cross-border aid into Syria's northwest may be disrupted, prompting Mr Lowcock to stress the importance of humanitarian access.

"All humanitarian assistance that enters northwest Syria is delivered cross-border" and supports 2.4 million people monthly, he said. Without it, "the situation would go from terrible to catastrophic".

"When it comes to delivering life-saving aid to people in need, all channels should be made, and should be kept, available", the UN official said, echoing the Secretary-General.

Should the Security Council fail to extend its authorization for cross-border assistance in the future, he warned that it would "trigger suffering and loss of life potentially on a very large scale".

Turning to the northeast, Mr Lowcock informed ambassadors that recent tensions have caused temporary disruptions in emergency assistance for hundreds of thousands of people.

While the UN has continued to scale up crossline medical deliveries there, expanding its reach is dependent on approvals, improved security conditions and adequate funding.

Protecting civilians

He painted a picture of a series of "horrific bombings" that killed dozens and injured many others, a humanitarian worker killed while helping COVID-19-affected people on 16 February, and a hospital damaged when a missile struck an adjoining building,

Every day, humanitarian workers in Syria deliver aid under the most difficult circumstances and at great personal risk, Mr Lowcock said, spelling out: "They must be protected".

He informed the Council that the third draft of UN Strategic Framework for 2021-2023, which covers the UN country team's agreed operational activities, is moving forward and noted those activities are complementary to the Humanitarian Response Plan "to save lives, enhance protection, and increase resilience and access to services".

"This is essential at a time when the economy continues to suffer a severe decline, poverty and hunger are on the rise, and humanitarian needs are also increasing", he concluded.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RailTel Corporation lists with 16 pc premium on NSE

RailTel Corporation of India on Friday got listed on NSE with a premium of 16 percent against its issue price of Rs 94 apiece.Notwithstanding the sell-off in the broader market, the stock made a debut at Rs 109, reflecting a gain of 15.95 p...

SC closes contempt case against Maha officials for rewarding killers of ‘man-eater’ tigress

The Supreme Court Friday closed the case seeking contempt action against senior Maharashtra officials for rewarding people who had killed an alleged man-eater tigress Avni in Yavatmal district in 2018 after it was informed that the killing ...

European stock futures sink over 1% as bond sell-off deepens

European stock index futures fell more than 1 on Friday, tracking steep losses on Wall Street and in Asian markets as a jump in bond yields and concerns of lofty equity valuations hammered demand for riskier assets.Euro Stoxx 50 futures slu...

Khelo India National Winter Games will help in making J-K a sporting hub, says PM Modi

The second edition of Khelo India National Winter Games which are being organised in Jammu and Kashmir will help in developing a new sporting ecosystem in the Union Territory and help in making it a sporting hub, said Prime Minister Narendr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021