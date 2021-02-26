Mexico reports 877 more coronavirus deaths, 8,462 new cases

Mexico reports 877 more coronavirus deaths, 8,462 new casesReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 26-02-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 01:06 IST
Mexico registered another 877 coronavirus fatalities on Thursday, bringing the overall death toll to 183,692, according to health ministry data.
The ministry's data also showed an additional 8,462 confirmed cases, for a total of 2,069,370 cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- Mexico