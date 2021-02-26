Left Menu

Paris to suggest 3-week lockdown to government -deputy mayor

Paris will submit a plan to the government prescribing a three-week lockdown of the French capital in view of the reopening of all venues, including bars, restaurants and theaters, the city's first deputy mayor told France Info radio on Thursday. The idea is to have "the prospect to reopen everything", Emmanuel Gregoire said. Like the rest of the country, Paris is under a night curfew since Dec 15.

Paris will submit a plan to the government prescribing a three-week lockdown of the French capital in view of the reopening of all venues, including bars, restaurants and theaters, the city's first deputy mayor told France Info radio on Thursday. The idea is to have "the prospect to reopen everything", Emmanuel Gregoire said.

Like the rest of the country, Paris is under a night curfew since Dec 15. Its bars, restaurants and cultural venues, like elsewhere in France, have been closed since even longer due to the spread of the COVID-19 disease. Earlier in the day, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the government would impose measures including weekend lockdowns in Paris and 19 other regions from the start of March if signs of the coronavirus accelerating persist.

