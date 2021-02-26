South Korea kicks off COVID-19 vaccination campaign - Reuters TV

South Korea kicks off COVID-19 vaccination campaign - Reuters TVReuters | Seoul | Updated: 26-02-2021 05:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 05:37 IST
South Korea launched its COVID-19 inoculation campaign on Friday by administering AstraZeneca's vaccines to nursing home workers and patients across the country.
Authorities will on Saturday begin administering 117,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to around 55,000 healthcare workers in coronavirus treatment facilities.
