Left Menu

Hungary mulls tightening of lockdown measures as infections rise -PM Orban

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 26-02-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 12:30 IST
Hungary mulls tightening of lockdown measures as infections rise -PM Orban
Representative Image. Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)

Hungary's government could consider tightening some restrictions as coronavirus infections are expected to rise "drastically" in the coming two weeks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Orban also said all the 2.5 million to 2.6 million Hungarians who have registered for COVID-19 vaccinations so far would receive at least one dose by Easter in early April.

Orban said he hoped to get the vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm early next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Key accused in Chikkaballapura quarry blast arrested

G S Nagaraja, one of the partners of the quarry and the prime accused in the Chikkaballapura quarry blast case has been arrested, police said.Nagaraja, also a local BJP leader from Gudibande, had been absconding since the blast was held on ...

Man riding scooter killed by speeding Mercedes in Delhi

A man was killed allegedly after a speeding Mercedes hit his scooter in south Delhis Vasant Vihar area, police said on Friday.The victim has been identified as Antony Joseph, a domestic help.The police said Joseph died on the spot after the...

Of 41 cr Jan Dhan bank accounts, 55 pc belong to women and have Rs 1.5 lakh cr deposits: PM at webinar on financial sector.

Of 41 cr Jan Dhan bank accounts, 55 pc belong to women and have Rs 1.5 lakh cr deposits PM at webinar on financial sector....

As economy grows, credit flow to new entrepreneurs and businesses have to increase, products have to be tailored for fintech, startups: PM.

As economy grows, credit flow to new entrepreneurs and businesses have to increase, products have to be tailored for fintech, startups PM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021