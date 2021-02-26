Hungary mulls tightening of lockdown measures as infections rise -PM Orban

Hungary mulls tightening of lockdown measures as infections rise -PM OrbanReuters | Budapest | Updated: 26-02-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 12:30 IST
Hungary's government could consider tightening some restrictions as coronavirus infections are expected to rise "drastically" in the coming two weeks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.
Orban also said all the 2.5 million to 2.6 million Hungarians who have registered for COVID-19 vaccinations so far would receive at least one dose by Easter in early April.
Orban said he hoped to get the vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm early next week.
