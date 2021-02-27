Number who have COVID-19 vaccine in Britain reaches 19.7 million

A total of 19.7 million people in Britain have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, official data released on Saturday showed.

Britain also reported a further 7,434 cases within the previous 24 hours, and 290 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Advertisement

That compares with 8,523 cases and 345 deaths on Friday.

Also Read: Nearing vaccine target, Britain offers COVID shots to more people

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)