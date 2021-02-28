Left Menu

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds ($7 billion) of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-02-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 04:00 IST
UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds ($7 billion) of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hotels, restaurants, gyms and hair salons would be among nearly 700,000 companies eligible for new direct cash grants of up 18,000 pounds.

The government said the funding takes the total spent on direct grants to businesses during the crisis to 25 billion pounds. Encouraged by the rapid roll-out of vaccines, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled a route out of lockdown for England. However, some businesses will need to remain shuttered until the summer.

“There’s now light at the end of the tunnel and this 5 billion pounds of extra cash grants will ensure our high streets can open their doors with optimism,” said Sunak. Local authorities in England will also get an extra 425 million pounds to distribute grants to businesses not eligible for the restart grants, while the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive 794 million pounds of extra funding.

The government has already racked up more than 280 billion pounds in coronavirus spending and tax cuts, pushing Britain's borrowing to its highest level since World War Two. While Sunak's March 3 budget will include more spending to prop up the economy during what he hopes will be the last phase of lockdown, he will also probably signal tax rises ahead to plug the huge hole in the public finances.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Sunak said he would use the budget to level with the public over the "enormous strains" in the country's finances, warning that a bill will have to be paid after further coronavirus support. Earlier on Saturday the government said Sunak is also expected to announce an initial 12 billion pounds of capital and 10 billion pounds of guarantees for the new UK Infrastructure Bank.

($1 = 0.7178 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...

Brazil registers over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021