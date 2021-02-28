Italy reports 192 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 17,455 new cases

Italy reported 192 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 280 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 17,455 from Saturday's 18,916.

Some 257,024 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with 323,047 previously, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)