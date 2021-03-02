Left Menu

S.Korea unveils 15 trln won extra budget to aid small businesses, protect jobs

South Korea is drafting an extra budget of 15 trillion won ($13.38 billion), it said on Tuesday, to boost support for small businesses and safeguard jobs as the resurgent coronavirus forces the government to retain social distancing curbs. The finance ministry said total government spending would increase to a record 573.0 trillion won this year, up 11.9% from last year, while expected tax revenue is seen growing just 0.3%.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 07:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 07:30 IST
S.Korea unveils 15 trln won extra budget to aid small businesses, protect jobs

South Korea is drafting an extra budget of 15 trillion won ($13.38 billion), it said on Tuesday, to boost support for small businesses and safeguard jobs as the resurgent coronavirus forces the government to retain social distancing curbs.

The finance ministry said total government spending would increase to a record 573.0 trillion won this year, up 11.9% from last year, while expected tax revenue is seen growing just 0.3%. That is set to worsen the debt-to-GDP ratio by 8.4 percentage points to a record 48.2% in 2021, versus 43.9% last year.

"We want to make sure there are no blind spots left when it comes to using support funds (for small businesses), compared to how we spent them before," Ahn Do Geol, the deputy finance minister for the budget, told a news conference. The left-leaning government has urged conglomerates to share some of their profits with smaller businesses that have borne the brunt of the pandemic while big exporters enjoyed a rapid recovery in earnings.

On Friday, the government said it would extend social distancing rules for two weeks nationwide, including a ban on private gatherings of more than four, to blunt the virus spread. The COVID-19 inoculation campaign kicked off the same day was the first step towards an ambitious goal of herd immunity by November.

The spending unveiled on Tuesday adds to pandemic-fighting stimulus of about 310 trillion won since last year, when the economy shrank 1.0%, the most since 1998. Beside the extra budget funds, 4.5 trillion won will be allocated towards job-keeping funds and childcare subsidies from the existing budget.

More than half the extra budget will provide cash handouts to mom-and-pop stores and people laid off, while another 4.1 trillion won will go to virus treatment facilities and vaccine purchases. To finance the extra stimulus, the finance ministry will step up treasury bond issuance by 9.9 trillion won and rework other spending plans to make up the rest, it said. ($1=1,120.9000 won)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares perk up as calmer bonds ease jitters

Asia extended the global rally in stocks on Tuesday as a halt in a recent bond markets sell-off eased investor nerves and lifted riskier assets, although oil prices were on the defensive on fears of slowing Chinese energy consumption.MSCIs ...

Biden admin 'undecided' on ending Trump-era H-1B visa ban

The Biden administration on Monday indicated it is still undecided on ending the Trump-era ban on issuing of new H-1B visas, with the Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asserting that its top priority is the acute needs of indiv...

Mexico's coronavirus czar back home after COVID-19 hospital stay

Mexicos coronavirus czar is back home after being hospitalized for COVID-19 last Wednesday, but will still be monitored and receive treatment, a health official said on Monday, as the countrys coronavirus death toll passed 186,000.Deputy He...

Philippines reports first cases of COVID-19 South African variant

The Philippines has documented six cases of the South African coronavirus variant, its health ministry said on Tuesday, raising concern among its experts that the current vaccines might be less effective.Of the six South African variant cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021