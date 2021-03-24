Left Menu

As many as 1,89,001 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the tally to 47,80,402, officials said here.The data was released on Wednesday.There would be a significant drop in numbers on Wednesday because of lower turn-out in districts such as Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Hingoli, Jalna, Nandurbar, Osmanabad, Bhandara and Sindhudurg, officials said.There were some local reasons.

1,89,001 persons received vaccine jabs in Maharashtra on Tuesday
''There were some local reasons. Also because of some festivals people did not turn up for vaccination. We are expecting bigger response in the next few days,'' said a senior health official.

The state on Wednesday reported 31,855 new coronavirus cases, its highest ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

