Left Menu

Cuba vaunts "technical sovereignty" in COVID battle

During a tour of production facilities in Havana on Wednesday, officials touted the medical gear that had enabled them to save money and keep the mortality rate from COVID-19 low even as other countries had struggled to import such equipment. "Our country is saving money and could save many millions of dollars thanks to all the results of sovereignty we have achieved," said Eduardo Martínez, head of state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma.

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 01-04-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 09:13 IST
Cuba vaunts "technical sovereignty" in COVID battle

Cuba's homegrown vaccine candidates have made headlines worldwide. Less well-known is its production of medical gear such as ventilators and CT scanners for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in a bid to achieve "technological sovereignty" during the pandemic. During a tour of production facilities in Havana on Wednesday, officials touted the medical gear that had enabled them to save money and keep the mortality rate from COVID-19 low even as other countries had struggled to import such equipment.

"Our country is saving money and could save many millions of dollars thanks to all the results of sovereignty we have achieved," said Eduardo Martínez, head of state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma. The Communist-run island nation has sought to develop such manufacturing in part in response to the decades-old U.S. trade embargo, tightened by former President Donald Trump, which hampers the import of medical equipment.

Daily coronavirus cases hit a new record of 1,051 on the island of 11 million inhabitants on Wednesday, bringing the total to more than 75,000. Deaths remain low at 424, one of the lowest rates per capita worldwide. Cuba said late last year it had spent $100 million on confronting the pandemic so far, a strain on the economy that had already been suffering shortages of even basic goods such as medicine and food.

The country is on the brink of a possible major biopharmaceutical achievement, namely the development of a homegrown vaccine. Its most advanced candidate, currently in phase three trials, is called Sovereignty 2. "The results we have had until now predict very satisfactory results and therefore we maintain that before year-end, our population will be immunized with the vaccines we are developing," said Martinez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chairman of KCC Chung Mong-jin sent to official trial for 'omitting the borrowed-name company'

Seoul South Korea, April 1 ANIGlobal Economic Chairman of KCC Chung Mong-jin, who is accused of omitting the information of the borrowed-name company in reports to the Fair Trade Commission, has been sent to a formal trial. According to the...

California office building shooting kills 4, including child

Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people, including a child, and the suspected shooter was wounded by police. It happened at around 530 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story office building in Orange, so...

Maguire nets after Stones' mistake, England beats Poland 2-1

When John Stones gave the ball away to concede an equalizer, Harry Maguire was quick to reassure his England central defensive partner.Keep going, Maguire recalled saying, and we will get the win, And so they did against Poland with Stones...

Ellyse Perry goes past Suzie Bates to make most T20I appearances

Australia women all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Thursday overtook New Zealands Suzie Bates to play the most number of matches in T20I format men or women. As Perry took the field to play the third and final T20I of the three-match series agains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021