Left Menu

Poland to spend extra 30 bln zlotys to support companies amid lockdowns -PM

The government announced more restrictions last month to stop the spread of COVID-19, closing shops in shopping malls, hotels and hairdressers and other businesses. "We want to free further funds in the amount of up to 30 billion zlotys to rescue Polish companies," Morawiecki told a press conference. ($1 = 3.9338 zlotys)

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:23 IST
Poland to spend extra 30 bln zlotys to support companies amid lockdowns -PM

Poland will increase its support scheme for the economy amid the pandemic lockdown by around 30 billion zlotys ($7.63 billion), Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday. The government announced more restrictions last month to stop the spread of COVID-19, closing shops in shopping malls, hotels and hairdressers and other businesses.

"We want to free further funds in the amount of up to 30 billion zlotys to rescue Polish companies," Morawiecki told a press conference. Poland reported a fresh record of new coronavirus infections earlier on Thursday. ($1 = 3.9338 zlotys)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's central bank says it will discuss audit with Alvarez & Marsal on April 6

Lebanons central bank said in a statement on Thursday it is ready to facilitate an audit process by Alvarez Marsal and will discuss this in a virtual meeting with the restructuring company on April 6.Also Read World Bank, EU, UN say agreem...

Romanian tech start-up uses GameStop frenzy to raise interest in billboards

At the height of GameStops Reddit-driven retail trading frenzy this year, Romanian tech start-up TPS Engage ran an 18 meme ad about the video game retailer on a digital billboard in Times Square.The ad, which ran for one hour and said GME G...

West Bengal elections: 71.07 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in 30 assembly seats where polling is underway for

second phase....

Rajasthan Information Commission penalises official for not disclosing details sought in RTI query

The Rajasthan Information Commission RIC has slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on a government official for not providing information sought in an RTI query, officials said on Thursday.An applicant of Ramganj Mandi in Kota had filed an RTI query ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021