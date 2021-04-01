Left Menu

Amid rising COVID cases, Delhi CM to hold ‘urgent’ meeting with health minister, officials on Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:08 IST
In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold an ''urgent'' meeting with the health minister and officials of concerned departments to prepare an action plan to meet the challenge.

The number of daily COVID-19 infections have shot up in recent days with 1,819 cases reported on Wednesday.

''CM office to hold an urgent meeting at 4 pm tomorrow (Friday), Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other department officials to remain present,'' said a statement from the chief minister's office.

The chief minister will deliberate on preparing an action plan to fight the pandemic, including issues like number of containment zones, vaccination drive, and requisite availability of hospital beds, it said.

''The chief minister is keeping a close eye on the situation in Delhi, and is ensuring a daily review by receiving regular updates from the officials,'' it said.

According to orders given by Kejriwal, the health department has increased its vigilance measures, and has taken a number of monumental steps to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

In 33 private hospitals, there has been an increase of 25 per cent in the number of ICU beds as well as those in the normal wards, the statement said.

Surveillance and monitoring teams have been sternly observing the situation at the district level, it said.

Moreover, tracing of up to a minimum of 30 contacts of those who have been tested positive will be done, it said.

They will also be required to isolate themselves so that the spread can be contained at the initial stage, the statement said.

It has been observed that the stated protocols and guidelines by the Delhi government are not being followed at a number of public places, and some people have been showing negligence regarding wearing masks, it said.

The chief minister has announced that stringent action will be taken against those found without masks in public, it said.

After the orders given by the chief minister, the daily target of conducting as many as 80,000 tests has been set, it said.

COVID-19 vaccination centres have been increased to around 600, the statement said.

Vaccination of people above the age of 45 started from Thursday.

Those who could not register for vaccination can directly walk-in into a centre between 3 pm and 9 pm and get injected, it added.

