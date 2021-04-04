Left Menu

Over 34,000 vaccine doses administered in Haryana on Sunday

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-04-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 21:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 34,304 vaccine doses were administered across Haryana on Sunday, taking the total number of shots given so far to 18.68 lakh, officials said.

The Haryana Health Department has set up 524 vaccination centres across the state, they said, adding most of the beneficiaries were above 45 years.

According to the data, so far 1,89,767 healthcare and 1,19,586 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of vaccine, while 1,14,157 healthcare and 42,455 frontline workers have been administered the second dose.

While 10,08,390 senior citizens have been administered the first dose, 6,548 above 60 years have been given the second dose of the vaccine. Within the age group of 45 to 60 years the first dose of the vaccine has been given to 3,85,289 beneficiaries and the second dose to 1,938 people, officials said.

