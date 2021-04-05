Left Menu

COVID-19 cases grew abnormally in MP after March 14: official

COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose abnormally after March 14, a senior state health department official said on Monday, adding the positivity rate jumped from 1.1 per cent in the January end to 10.4 per cent in the last seven days.He said the cases grew drastically compared to the first peak seen in September last year.The case positivity rate which was just 1.1 per cent per 100 tests during January-end climbed to 10.4 per cent in the last seven days.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-04-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 19:23 IST
COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose ''abnormally'' after March 14, a senior state health department official said on Monday, adding the positivity rate jumped from 1.1 per cent in the January end to 10.4 per cent in the last seven days.

He said the cases grew ''drastically'' compared to the ''first peak'' seen in September last year.

''The case positivity rate which was just 1.1 per cent (per 100 tests) during January-end climbed to 10.4 per cent in the last seven days. The number of cases grew abnormally high after March 14. The cases rose by around 15 per cent compared to February,'' said Mohammed Suleman, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Madhya Pradesh.

He said Madhya Pradesh had recorded the highest number of 2,607 cases in a day on September 19, 2020, which was thought to be the highest peak.

''However, we are reporting more than 3,300 cases now (in a day),'' Suleman said.

According to the WHO,the positivity rate should ideally remain below five per cent, he added.

Madhya Pradesh now has 3.4 per cent of the total active cases in India, Suleman said.

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded 3,178 new cases, taking its tally to 3,06,851, as per the state health department.

