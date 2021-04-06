Ukraine signs deal with Pfizer for 10 mln coronavirus vaccine doses -Zelenskiy

Ukraine signs deal with Pfizer for 10 mln coronavirus vaccine doses -ZelenskiyReuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:59 IST
Ukraine signed a contract with Pfizer for the supply of 10 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.
"I am deeply grateful to @AlbertBourla that after our conversation he kept his word and did everything to help the citizens of Ukraine in this difficult time of the pandemic," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.
