Ukraine signs deal with Pfizer for 10 mln coronavirus vaccine doses -Zelenskiy

Ukraine signed a contract with Pfizer for the supply of 10 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.

"I am deeply grateful to @AlbertBourla that after our conversation he kept his word and did everything to help the citizens of Ukraine in this difficult time of the pandemic," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

