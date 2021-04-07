Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 24 a day earlier
China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for April 6, down from 24 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,341, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2021 06:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 06:36 IST
China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for April 6, down from 24 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said two of the new cases were local infections. Both were reported in Ruili, a city in southwestern Yunnan province that borders Myanmar where a new cluster emerged last week.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to eight from 17 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,341, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.
