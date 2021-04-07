India's Premier Medical Corporation's COVID-19 Antigen Test Receives World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing Worldwide

SARIGAM, GUJARAT, India, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Medical Corporation (PMC) – a leading manufacturer of COVID-19 Antigen and Antibody testing – has been placed on the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organization (WHO) to allow for worldwide procurement.

It is just the third company in the world, and the only Indian-based company, to accomplish this feat. The tests were entirely developed and manufactured in India.

It comes after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved the Sure Status COVID-19 Antigen Card Test for immediate use in India last year. The tests are already currently in use in the country.

The company plans to now submit the COVID-19 Antigen test to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for inclusion under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) program.

The simple and affordable test is performed by taking a sample from your nose to determine if it contains viral genetic material, giving results in just about 15 minutes. The specificity is 100% and the sensitivity is 94.5%. This makes it possible to quickly and conveniently test people in a variety of settings, including schools, workplaces and doctor's offices without the need for additional equipment.

The company is also currently in the process of developing a test for the detection of other variants of COVID-19 based on its patented platform technology and rapid saliva testing, which would be a key part of bringing the virus and its transmission under control.

Premier Medical Corporation is a global leader in developing, manufacturing and distributing diagnostic testing for infectious diseases, including for HIV, Malaria, Hepatitis and Syphilis. It has collaborated with leading universities and the Centers for Disease Control to develop novel tests for various infectious diseases.

The company currently employs more than 500 people at its manufacturing facility in the State of Gujarat.

