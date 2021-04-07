Czech PM Babis to appoint new health minister - CTK news agency

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis will replace Health Minister Jan Blatny on Wednesday, the CTK news agency reported.

CTK said Petr Arenberger will replace Blatny, who has led the health ministry since October, and through a wave of COVID-19 infections that has made the country one of the worst-affected in the world per head of population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)