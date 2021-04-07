Left Menu

Czech PM to appoint fourth health minister amid world's highest COVID-19 death toll per capita

Blatny was also a staunch opponent of using the Russian vaccine Sputnik V before European Union regulators approve it. Babis has made several U-turns over possible purchases of the Russian vaccine, and was quoted as saying last week that a lack of vaccines in the bloc could push his country to seek the Russian shots.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-04-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 14:38 IST
Czech PM to appoint fourth health minister amid world's highest COVID-19 death toll per capita
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Czech Prime Minister Adrej Babis will replace the health minister on Wednesday, bringing in a fourth health sector manager since the start of the pandemic, which has hit the central European country hard amid rows over how to respond.

Jan Blatny took the job in October just as COVID-19 infections were spiking, and three peaks of the pandemic since have claimed more than 27,000 lives and put the country of 10.7 million at the top of global rankings for deaths per capita, according to the Our World in Data website. A government spokeswoman said Petr Arenberger, a Prague hospital director, would replace Blatny.

Babis has reprimanded Blatny in the past month over issues such as a lack of support for new COVID-19 medicines and the ministry's handling of plans to use rapid testing to re-open schools, while Blatny was faced with overflowing hospitals and pressure to keep factories open and to reopen businesses. Blatny was also a staunch opponent of using the Russian vaccine Sputnik V before European Union regulators approve it.

Babis has made several U-turns over possible purchases of the Russian vaccine and was quoted as saying last week that a lack of vaccines in the bloc could push his country to seek the Russian shots. President Milos Zeman, who has lobbied for closer relations to China and Russia, has sought Blatny's removal over his opposition to the Sputnik vaccine.

Restaurants, non-essential retail shops and most school classrooms have been shut almost continuously since October, except for a few weeks in December when things re-opened before Christmas only to see another resurgence of the virus. With cases easing and the strain on hospitals lifting somewhat, the government plans to re-open some school classrooms from Monday and allow free travel around the country, which has been forbidden since March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate protesters break windows at Barclays London HQ, seven arrested

Police arrested seven people outside the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday after climate change activists broke windows to protest the role of the financial sector in climate change.The activists from the Extinction Rebellion gro...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Japan PM Suga says he wants to make decision on contaminated Fukushima water soon

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he wanted to make a decision on the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant soon.Plant operator Tepco has had to contend with huge amounts of contaminated water building u...

Vieroots, the only startup with a whole new way in healthcare

New Delhi India, April 7 ANIThePRTree Vieroots is not a new hospital chain, a new supplement brand, a new e-Pharmacy, or a new chain of diagnostic labs. It is a whole new way of doing healthcare. Vieroots core product EPLIMO is a next-gener...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021