S Korea to decide on AZ shots for 60 and younger
Health officials in South Korea say they will decide whether to resume administrating AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccines to people 60 and younger over the weekend.PTI | Seoul | Updated: 08-04-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 11:37 IST
Health officials in South Korea say they will decide whether to resume administrating AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccines to people 60 and younger over the weekend. The injections were paused while regulators in Europe reviewed a possible link between the shots and rare blood clots.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Thursday noted that the European Medicine Agency emphasized that the benefits of receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people, even though it said it had found a "possible link" between the shot and the rare clots.
South Korea's mass immunization campaign has mainly relied on AstraZeneca shots produced locally by BK Bioscience. The country has so far administered first doses to about 1 million people. In the age group of 60 or under, South Korea has only been vaccinating hospital and emergency workers and people in long-term care settings.
The KDCA said it will assess the vaccine's potential risks and review reported cases of blood clotting with a panel of experts on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Locked-down Europe: cash to spend, nowhere to spend it
UK shares fall as rising COVID-19 cases in Europe spur recovery worries
FOREX-Dollar hits 4-month high as worries over European lockdowns, U.S. taxes sap risk appetite
European stocks hit 2-week low ahead of PMI data
Yoon Seok-youl earns highest support rate among South Korean presidential hopefuls, according to a recent poll