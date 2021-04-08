Vietnam envoy takes first shot of COVID-19 vaccine in RML Hospital
We chose to take the COVAXIN at an Indian government-run hospital to show Vietnams confidence in the vaccine and the Indian medical system. In fact, we are talking to our government for approvals to import the Covaxin to Vietnam, he was quoted as saying in a statement.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 19:16 IST
Vietnam ambassador Pham Sanh Chau received his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in the national capital on Thursday.
After taking the Covaxin shot at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, Pham said he is in talks with the Vietnam government for importing the Covaxin vaccines to the Southeast Asian nation.
“We have three people eligible (above 45 years) in the Embassy. We chose to take the COVAXIN at an Indian government-run hospital to show Vietnam's confidence in the vaccine and the Indian medical system. In fact, we are talking to our government for approvals to import the Covaxin to Vietnam,” he was quoted as saying in a statement.
