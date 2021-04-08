Left Menu

African Union drops AstraZeneca vaccine, which COVAX will supply

The African Union's disease control body said on Thursday it had dropped plans to secure AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for its members from the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine supplier, amid global shortfalls of the shot. AstraZeneca's $3 shot is by far the cheapest coronavirus vaccine launched so far, and the easiest to store and transport, making it well suited to developing countries.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 22:39 IST
African Union drops AstraZeneca vaccine, which COVAX will supply
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Credit : twitter (@_AfricanUnion)

The African Union's disease control body said on Thursday it had dropped plans to secure AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for its members from the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine supplier, amid global shortfalls of the shot.

AstraZeneca's $3 shot is by far the cheapest coronavirus vaccine launched so far, and the easiest to store and transport, making it well suited to developing countries. On Wednesday, European and British medicine regulators said they had found possible links between the vaccine and extremely rare cases of brain blood clots, while emphatically reaffirming its importance in mass vaccination against COVID-19.

John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), said the AU's decision had nothing to do with those findings, and reiterated his advice that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks. He said the main reason was to avoid duplicating COVAX's efforts by the World Health Organization-backed COVAX facility, which will continue to supply AstraZeneca to Africa.

He said the AU was focusing on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, citing a deal announced last week to supply Africa with up to 400 million doses. COVAX aims to deliver 600 million shots - most of them from AstraZeneca - to some 40 African countries this year, enough to vaccinate 20% of their populations.

Africa trails most other regions in COVID-19 vaccinations; fewer than 13 million doses have been administered on a continent of 1.3 billion people, according to the Africa CDC. 'NOT COMPETING'

The AU had wanted to secure up to 500 million additional AstraZeneca shots for its 55 member states, at $3 per shot. However, last month India suspended its exports to meet rising domestic demand.

Nkengasong said the subsequent delays were complicating vaccination across Africa, noting that health systems had to know that second doses would be available in time for those who had received a first dose. Matshidiso Moeti, who heads the WHO's Africa office, confirmed the two organisations wanted to ensure they were "not competing and stepping over each other looking for the same vaccines".

"I am very much assured that it is not to do with doubts about the safety and other considerations on the AstraZeneca vaccines. It's simply to recognise that there are challenges with the volumes that are available," she told a separate news briefing. The single-shot J&J doses secured last week will not arrive until the third quarter, and Nkengasong said Africa would find it hard to bridge the gap in the meantime.

South Africa has cancelled orders of the AstraZeneca vaccine after finding it gave only minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the country's dominant, highly infectious variant. Russia and China are also offering vaccines, but there are questions about their cost and availability in large volumes.

The virus is confirmed to have killed 114,000 people across Africa, and infected 4.33 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street advances as Treasury yields dip, dollar softens

Technology shares led Wall Street higher on Thursday and Treasury yields extended their pull-back from recent peaks as market participants digested the U.S. Federal Reserves vow to stay the course with its dovish monetary policy. The Nasdaq...

Ujjain: COVID-19 patients died due to lack of oxygen supply, allege kin

Some people, along with members of the Congress, protested at the district hospital in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, alleging that five members of their families, who were undergoing treatment for coronavirus, died due to lack ...

Supreme Court Collegium meeting on appointment of judges inconclusive

The Supreme Court collegium met here on Thursday to discuss various issues including that of appointment of judges to the apex court. Supreme Court sources said the meeting remained inconclusive.They said the elevation of Chief Justice of T...

Noida Police attaches 56 illegally constructed flats worth Rs 22 cr in Shahberi

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Thursday said it has attached 56 flats constructed illegally by a private firm and estimated to be worth Rs 22.40 crore in Greater Noidas Shahberi.The action against Satyam Real Builders Private Limited foll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021