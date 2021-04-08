Left Menu

COVID-19: Gujarat gets 15 lakh new vaccine doses

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 22:48 IST
COVID-19: Gujarat gets 15 lakh new vaccine doses

Amid complaints of a shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine in some parts of Gujarat, the state government on Thursday said it has received 15 lakh new doses from the Centre.

While the fresh stock of the vaccine was received on Wednesday, the state government is already in talks with the Centre for getting another batch, said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

''The Centre has sent 15 lakh new doses of the coronavirus vaccine just yesterday. It will be distributed to various districts as per requirements.

''This new stock will run for four days. Now, no one will be turned away due to a shortage,'' Patel told reporters.

On an average, around 1.7 lakh eligible beneficiaries are covered daily under the ongoing vaccination drive in Gujarat.

Till now, 71.86 lakh persons have been given the first dose of the vaccine, said a health department release.

Patel visited the main civil hospital campus in the city to review the patient management and availability of beds.

To accommodate more patients, the state government has decided to covert the newly-built 418-bed kidney hospital in the campus as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, said Patel, adding another 200 beds will be added in the coming days.

He said over 1,000 beds in different government-run hospitals in the city will also be made available for COVID-19 patients soon.

To ease the burden on hospitals, Patel said the government is mulling to make use of large community halls for patients who requires nothing except Remdesivir injection, a key drug in COVID-19 treatment.

''Almost 25 per cent the COVID-19 patients who are admitted to hospitals are those who only require Remdesivir injection. They do not require any other treatment.

''Thus, we are mulling to set up separate facilities, may be in community halls, for such patients. This will free more beds in hospitals,'' said Patel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal will only use AstraZenca shots for over-60s

Portugal will from now on recommend the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine only for people aged over 60, the health authority DGS said on Thursday, amid concerns over possible links between the shot and very rare cases of blood clots. The coordin...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street advances as Treasury yields dip, dollar softens

Technology shares led Wall Street higher on Thursday and Treasury yields extended their pull-back from recent peaks as market participants digested the U.S. Federal Reserves vow to stay the course with its dovish monetary policy. The Nasdaq...

Ujjain: COVID-19 patients died due to lack of oxygen supply, allege kin

Some people, along with members of the Congress, protested at the district hospital in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, alleging that five members of their families, who were undergoing treatment for coronavirus, died due to lack ...

Supreme Court Collegium meeting on appointment of judges inconclusive

The Supreme Court collegium met here on Thursday to discuss various issues including that of appointment of judges to the apex court. Supreme Court sources said the meeting remained inconclusive.They said the elevation of Chief Justice of T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021