COVID-19: Vaccinate youth, students, Goa NSUI tells Centre

The Goa unit of the Congress' National Students Union of India on Friday demanded that the Centre remove age restrictions in place for the vaccination drive against COVID-19 so that the youth and students could also be inoculated.

In a statement, Goa NSUI chief Ahraz Mulla said the Centre was distributing vaccines across the world but had failed to make it available for all in India itself.

''NSUI Goa demands that the government makes the vaccine available to the youth and the student community as well. We are the future of the country and our health must also be the priority,'' he said.

Incidentally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an immediate moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine exports and opening up of the vaccination to ''everyone who needs it''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)