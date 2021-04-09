Norway PM says sorry for COVID violation, will pay fine

Norway PM says sorry for COVID violation, will pay fineReuters | Oslo | Updated: 09-04-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 16:29 IST
Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg apologised again on Friday for breaking COVID-19 social distancing rules when organising a family gathering to celebrate her birthday, and said she would pay a fine of 20,000 crowns ($2,352).
"I'd like to say again that I'm sorry for breaking the coronavirus rules," Solberg told Norway's TV2 News.
($1 = 8.5029 Norwegian crowns)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Solberg
- Norwegian
- Norway
- Erna Solberg