20 AIIMS doctors test positive for COVID-19

By Joymala Bagchi Twenty doctors of AIl India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, including 18 residents doctors and two faculty members, have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few days, official sources said.

They said six MBBS students at the institute have also contracted the virus. They also said that only three of those who have tested positive had taken the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Eighteen residents doctors, two faculty members tested positive in the last 10 days. Six MBBS students also tested positive. Among all these 26 only three have been administered the first dose of vaccination," a source told ANI. AIIMS has about 700 faculty members, more than 2500 resident doctors, around 4000 nurses and over 2,000 security guards.

Thirty-seven doctors of Sir Gangaram Hospital here had tested positive for coronavirus, hospital sources said on Thursday. They said that 32 doctors with mild symptoms are in home isolation and five have been admitted to the hospital.

India reported 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases, 61,899 discharges, and 780 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)