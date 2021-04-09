PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm

Following is a state/union territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Active Discharged Deaths --------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 29943 3213 26337 393 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 706526 26631 668699 11196 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 310504 18142 289121 3241 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 68173 4659 62298 1090 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 136470 6115 128332 2023 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 10353 399 9824 130 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 266494 27219 231885 7390 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 354287 24085 327304 2898 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 106246 5384 97327 1749 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 663991 48306 606646 9039 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 918597 16422 894896 7279 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 1048085 58084 977169 12813 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1154010 36185 1112758 4750 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 784 55 723 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 43465 2084 40694 687 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 920827 33659 874305 12863 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 321182 16472 303964 1746 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 407231 68125 334543 4563 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 3865 239 3624 2 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 61239 3597 56797 845 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 337015 22692 309726 4697 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 327220 30486 292598 4136 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 3288540 534603 2695140 57329 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 5161 71 5028 62 --------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 16875 30 16789 56 --------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 219272 3156 215790 1112 --------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 276004 9357 265048 1598 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 132790 7872 122383 1158 --------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 29475 91 29009 375 --------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 14207 167 13889 151 --------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 4558 90 4457 11 --------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 12387 146 11988 81 --------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 346808 5941 339200 1924 --------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 6329 101 5980 136 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 33644 116 33080 390 --------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 606455 18603 577474 10378 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ COMBINED TOTAL 13189012 1032597 11984825 168292 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Ladakh and Chhattisgarh as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,30,60,542 and the death toll at 1,67,642. The ministry said there are 9,79,608 active cases while 1,19,13,292 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)