Swine flu spread through imported pigs: Mizoram Minister

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 09-04-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 23:04 IST
The minister on Friday convened a meeting with officials, representatives of NGOs and pig rearers to review the outbreak of swine fever at Lungsen village in Lunglei district. Image Credit: Flickr

Mizoram Animal Husbandry and Veterinary minister Dr K Beichhua on Friday said the prevailing swine flu, which claimed more than 400 pigs in the state was believed to be spread through illegally imported pigs from outside the state.

The minister on Friday convened a meeting with officials, representatives of NGOs and pig rearers to review the outbreak of swine fever at Lungsen village in Lunglei district.

He told the meeting that the government has banned the import of pigs and other pig products from other states and foreign countries since last year.

He said that African Swine Fever (AFS) is highly suspected to be the cause of the death of pigs at Lungsen village.

Beichhuah reiterated that the government is making effort to contain the outbreak at the earliest.

He added that the government will also take necessary measures to ensure that a Veterinary Officer (VO) is posted at Lungsen village.

According to a veterinary department official, at least 320 pigs have died due to an unconfirmed disease highly suspected to be ASF since March 21.

Besides, 115 pigs also died due to unknown disease in four villages in the Mamit district, he said.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday declared two localities Edenthar Veng and Armed Veng in Aizawl as ''infected area'' after unknown pig disease was reported in the two localities.

Movement of pigs in and outside the two localities and killing of infected pigs for a commercial purpose is prohibited in the two neighbourhoods.

