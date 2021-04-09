Left Menu

Bengal reports record 3,648 fresh COVID-19 cases, 8 more fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 23:57 IST
Bengal reports record 3,648 fresh COVID-19 cases, 8 more fatalities

West Bengal on Friday reported 3,648 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest count of 2021 so far, pushing the tally to 6,06,455, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll climbed to 10,378 after eight more coronavirus fatalities were registered in the state, it said.

While Kolkata accounted for six deaths, one fatality each was recorded in Howrah and Murshidabad.

All eight fatalities were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said.

Kolkata logged 987 new cases, followed by North 24 Parganas (884), Howrah (223), South 24 Parganas (214) and Hooghly (212) among other districts.

West Bengal now has 18,603 active cases.

At least 1,146 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,77,474 in the state, the bulletin said. The discharge rate stands at 95.22 per cent.

Since Thursday, 36,117 samples have been tested, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 94,32,811, it added.

The state government has decided to follow the norm of 50 per cent attendance of employees at its offices in view of spiralling COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, at least 3,47,383 people were inoculated in the state on Friday, a health department official said, adding that two cases of adverse event following immunisation were reported.

Around 2,97,450 senior citizens took the first dose of the vaccine, taking the total number of inoculated people to 76.82 lakh people, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. issues guidelines to deepen relations with Taiwan

The U.S. State Department on Friday issued new guidelines that will enable U.S. officials to meet more freely with officials from Taiwan, a move that deepens relations with Taipei amid stepped-up Chinese military activity around the island....

U.S. Senate panel's consideration of China bill now set for April 21

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will consider sweeping legislation to counter Chinas influence on April 21 instead of the planned date of April 14, committee aides said on Friday. Democratic and Republican leaders of the panel announ...

ANALYSIS-Amazon's win in union fight shows harsh realities facing labor movement

Amazon.com Incs fierce resistance to unionization, skepticism among workers that organizing could get them a better deal and decisions on election parameters all contributed to the apparently lopsided defeat of a labor drive at the companys...

Pfizer, BioNTech seek U.S. emergency nod for COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE on Friday asked U.S. regulators to allow the emergency use of their vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15. The vaccine is currently authorized for emergency use in the United States for people ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021