Thailand reports 789 new coronavirus infections, one new death

Thailand reported 789 new coronavirus infections on Saturday and one new death, as the country deals with a fresh wave of infections after tackling earlier outbreaks.

The new cases took the total number of infections to 31,658, with 97 deaths, according to the COVID-19 information centre.

